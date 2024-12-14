Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 10,900 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,887 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 5.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FHB opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.