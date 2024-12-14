Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 207 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $192.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.57 and a 200 day moving average of $245.37.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

