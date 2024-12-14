Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

ACWX stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.01 and its 200-day moving average is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

