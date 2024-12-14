Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 292.1% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $175.88 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

