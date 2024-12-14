Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 314 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gentherm were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1,317.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Gentherm by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,197 shares of company stock worth $381,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

