Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Robert Half by 28.9% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,681,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,569,000 after buying an additional 1,049,005 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,442,000 after acquiring an additional 159,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,879 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robert Half by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,439,000 after purchasing an additional 786,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Robert Half by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,542,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,687,000 after purchasing an additional 231,129 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Robert Half Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $88.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.41.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.37%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

