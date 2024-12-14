UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.22% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $39.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $189.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

