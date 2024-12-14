Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $204,000 Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mosaic by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,337,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 15.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,691,000 after buying an additional 435,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Mosaic by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,717,000 after buying an additional 359,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,751,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,687,000 after acquiring an additional 668,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.36. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.40.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

