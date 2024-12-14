Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 87.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period.

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Performance

IXG opened at $99.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.79.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

