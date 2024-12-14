Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after buying an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,104,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,736,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,239,000 after purchasing an additional 411,163 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.83.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.1 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.75.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.