7,169 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Acquired by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $32.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,956,046 shares of company stock worth $1,448,008,845 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

