Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 30.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 41.4% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $452.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.