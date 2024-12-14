Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $814,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 105,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE IIM opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

