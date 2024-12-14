Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 22,727 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,727 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin Street Properties worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 1,005.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 272,622 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 3,118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 99,784 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 39.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,075,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 587,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 215,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.82. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.68 million for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.26%.

In related news, Director Bruce J. Schanzer acquired 110,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $206,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,215.81. This trade represents a 3.36 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

