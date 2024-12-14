Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $213,000 Stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USHY. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 17,569,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,196,000 after buying an additional 10,983,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,188,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,663 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,734,000 after purchasing an additional 449,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,492,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 400,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,801,000.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.