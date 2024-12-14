iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

EWH stock opened at $17.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.