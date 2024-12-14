InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 23.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

IVT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 344.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.10.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

