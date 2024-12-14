Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 641 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $140.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.58. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

