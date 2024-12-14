Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 133 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BJ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.0 %

BJ opened at $97.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.06 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

