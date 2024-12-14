AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,080,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after buying an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

