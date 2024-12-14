AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,404 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,080,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after buying an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,458,000 after buying an additional 186,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 109.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,071,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after buying an additional 1,605,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.
AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:AZN opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.
Get Our Latest Research Report on AZN
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- FinWise Bancorp’s CEO Talks Strategy Behind Fintech Success
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Broadcom: Turning the Mag 7 Into 8 Trillion-Dollar Tech Giants
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- SoundHound AI: Can Its Meteoric Rise Sustain Into 2025?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.