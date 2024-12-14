Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,790,000 after acquiring an additional 216,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 819,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,478,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $126.70 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.18.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $294,381.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. This represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

