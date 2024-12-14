Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after buying an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,251,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,363,000 after acquiring an additional 698,580 shares during the period.

TransUnion stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $63.03 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 5.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $313,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,312.84. This represents a 11.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,590 shares of company stock worth $2,084,633. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research raised TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.06.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

