Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

