iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $42.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

