Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,704 Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LKFN. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 342.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 58.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 33,337.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.67. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $106.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 49.87%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In related news, EVP Eric H. Ottinger sold 3,959 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $290,986.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,912.50. The trade was a 10.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $305,327 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Free Report)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

