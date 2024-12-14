7,329 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 250,021 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 159,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 119,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 74.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.