Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 288.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Cross Country Healthcare Price Performance

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.54 million, a P/E ratio of -361.13, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

