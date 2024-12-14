Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 127,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the period.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $255.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.85.

About KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

