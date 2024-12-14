Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TKO Group by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,004,000 after buying an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 59.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 969,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,940,000 after buying an additional 362,460 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,439.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,197,000 after buying an additional 287,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,467,000 after acquiring an additional 155,940 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $141.96 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $145.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $118.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.03 per share, with a total value of $4,452,924.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,803,953.66. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 337,447 shares of company stock valued at $48,133,224. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

