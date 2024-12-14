Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,063 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 345.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nevro by 1,290.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nevro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com raised Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Nevro Price Performance

NVRO opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.40. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Profile

(Free Report)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.