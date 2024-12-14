Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 316,100 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,767,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,693,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,814,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,822,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.