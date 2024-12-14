Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,390.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002,090 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 20.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after acquiring an additional 905,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.29.

APTV stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

