Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 4,749 PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Separately, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

MFUS stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.87. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $52.65.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (MFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFUS was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.