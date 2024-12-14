Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 54.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 168.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.75.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $245.26 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.37 and its 200-day moving average is $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

