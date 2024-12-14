Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,029.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.09.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

