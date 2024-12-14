Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $236,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.5 %

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

