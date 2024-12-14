Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 200,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL stock opened at $190.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.10. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

