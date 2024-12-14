Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 426 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,461,000 after purchasing an additional 297,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $1,962,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,575.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

KXI opened at $63.40 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.45 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.