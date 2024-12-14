Verition Fund Management LLC Has $303,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Balchem by 642.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 73.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $175.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day moving average of $169.01. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $135.84 and a 1-year high of $186.03.

Balchem Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.75%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

