Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 75.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,177,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,518,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,592,000 after purchasing an additional 203,442 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,002,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,498,000 after purchasing an additional 237,730 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,035,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,333,000 after purchasing an additional 391,127 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 433.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,968,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,838,000 after buying an additional 3,225,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $128.00 price objective on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.53.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $97.10 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.99%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.