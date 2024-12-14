Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 801 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YEAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 371.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 90,155 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

YEAR opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

