Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ardmore Shipping were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASC. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 69,338 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $427,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

