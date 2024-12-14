Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,417 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,417 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,230 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $24.42 on Friday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.00 and a beta of 1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 35,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $868,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,464,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,356,372.80. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,525. The trade was a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab USA Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.