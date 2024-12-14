Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 850.8% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAS opened at $78.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $86.70.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Masco from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

