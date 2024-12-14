Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,611,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Embraer by 424.7% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 426,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Embraer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ERJ opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $40.34.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

