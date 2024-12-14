Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Price Target to $111.00

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. Keros Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 27,890.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4750.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,899,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,493,000 after acquiring an additional 179,374 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,194,000 after purchasing an additional 298,694 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 947,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 577,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 843,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,959,000 after buying an additional 154,784 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

