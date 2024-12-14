Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLYS. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,074 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 35,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $145,972.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,108.78. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 25,482 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $382,994.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,689.22. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,510 shares of company stock worth $735,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $11.90 on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $592.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

