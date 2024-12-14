Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $179.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.90.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $3,215,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

