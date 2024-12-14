Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,138 Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,138 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NYSE:NX opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on NX. StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

