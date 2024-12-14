Guggenheim Cuts GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target to $380.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.35.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $332.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.46. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $279,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $322,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

